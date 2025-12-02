'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar

Left: Siddaramaiah Right: DK Shivakumar | X/@siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: After the breakfast meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday, amid reports of a power tussle over the CM post, Siddaramaiah took to X and said, "DK Shivakumar and I, being in the same party, will always be brothers. The two of us, sharing the same ideology, will work together and also face the 2028 Assembly elections together, bringing the Congress party back to power in the state."

Dismissing claims of a power tussle, the Chief Minister said, "There are no differences of opinion between us; we will work together for the welfare of the state."

The two leaders met for a second breakfast meeting in less than four days. Shivakumar had gone for a breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence on 29 November in Bengaluru, after the party high command asked both leaders to resolve their differences ahead of the winter session of the State Legislature in Belagavi, which will commence on 8 December.

"There are no differences of opinion among any of the Congress MLAs. The MLAs have only expressed their opinions. All Congress MLAs will participate in the session and unitedly confront the opposition," the post read.

"Honoured to welcome the Hon’ble Chief Minister to my residence today. We stand committed to the development of Karnataka and the progress of our people," Shivakumar shared on X after the meeting.

About The Meeting

The Deputy CM's brother and former MP DK Suresh welcomed Siddaramaiah. The entire breakfast was reportedly cooked at Shivakumar's home. The menu of the meal comprised of idli, dosa, upma, naati chicken and coffee.