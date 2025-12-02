Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Breakfast 2.0: Idli, Dosa, Nati Chicken & More; Here's What Was On Menu

Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Breakfast 2.0: Idli, Dosa, Nati Chicken & More On Menu | X/DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday met his deputy DK Shivakumar over breakfast for the second time within a week amid reports of a power tussle over the CM post. On Tuesday morning, Siddaramaiah arrived at Shivakumar's residence for the breakfast meeting.

The Deputy CM's brother and former MP DK Suresh welcomed Siddaramaiah. The entire breakfast was reportedly cooked at Shivakumar's home. The menu of the meal comprises idli, dosa, upma, naati chicken and coffee.

After the meeting, DK Shivakumar, in an X post, said, "Hosted the Hon’ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision."

After the meeting, SIddaramaiah told reporters that they iscussed party-related matters. "More importantly, the Assembly session is starting next Monday. They said they will bring a no-confidence motion. BJP and JD(S) are planning to oppose whatever decisions we take. Our government is pro-farmer. We also discussed issues related to maize and sugarcane," the Karnataka CM said.

On November 29 also, both leaders met over breakfast. After the meeting, they held a joint press conference, quashing reports of differences between them.

While addressing the reporters, Siddaramaiah had said that they did not talk about the current political situation at the breakfast. "The breakfast was good. We didn't talk about anything there. We just had breakfast. DKS came to our house today... DKS invited me to his house," the Karnataka CM said.

Divulging further details about the meeting, Siddaramaiah had added that they held a discussion about the 2028 elections and exuded confidence that the Congress would win the next assembly polls.

Shivakumar had further stated that they have been loyal soldiers of the Congress and will follow what the party leadership will decide.

Karnataka Power Tussle:

Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar have been exchanging cryptic posts on social media, with Siddaramaiah emphasising that "a word is not power unless it betters the world" and Shivakumar stating that "word power is world power."

For the unversed, Shivakumar supporters were pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years.

These breakfast meetings are believed to be a part of the Congress high command's efforts to diffuse tensions between the two leaders.