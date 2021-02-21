Wife summoned by CBI, Mamata Banerjee's nephew unfazed

A CBI team descended on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek’s residence on Sunday morning and summoned his wife Rujira Narula and sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with investigations into a coal scam.

The allegation is that the coal mafia had paid regular kickbacks to leaders of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress. The money was allegedly channelled through Vinay Mishra, who is the general secretary of the Trinamool's youth wing, which is headed by Abhishek Banerjee. On December 31, the CBI had raided the home of Vinay Mishra, who is now on the run. The agency has already issued an NBW against him.

Also under the CBI scanner are alleged huge transfers of foreign currency in two bank accounts of TMC MP Abhishek’s wife -- one in London and the other in Thailand.

According to sources, the CBI officials had spoken with Rujira over telephone and wanted to question her on Sunday itself in the afternoon. When the CBI officials landed at the Banerjee doorstep, no one in the family was present on the premises and the CBI officials left a phone number stating that Rujira should contact them soon after returning.

According to CBI sources, while handing over the summons to Abhishek’s sister-in-law Menaka at her residence, the CBI officials stated that they will visit her again on February 22 at 11 am.

Notably, in November, the CBI had registered an FIR against Anup Manjhi alias Lala, one of the suspected kingpins in a coal scam. Lala is also said to be a close aide of the TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

At the heart of the summons is BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s claim at a public meeting on January 25, where he produced a bank account statement of Kasikorn Bank in Thailand and claimed that Lala had transferred several crores of rupees into Rujira’s account.