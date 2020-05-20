Why Subramanian Swamy wants Uddhav to break the alliance with Sena, Cong right now

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to break the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Congress and the NCP in the state.

"Time is now or never: Uddhav break the alliance now otherwise NCP and Congress will destroy you by staged events,' he warned, sharing a news article. The article in question had pondered whether President's rule was the only recourse left to Maharashtra amid the coronavirus pandemic.