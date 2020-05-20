Why Subramanian Swamy wants Uddhav to break the alliance with Sena, Cong right now

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to break the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Congress and the NCP in the state.
"Time is now or never: Uddhav break the alliance now otherwise NCP and Congress will destroy you by staged events,' he warned, sharing a news article. The article in question had pondered whether President's rule was the only recourse left to Maharashtra amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maharashtra government was formed in late 2019 with an alliance between the Congress, the Shiv Sena and the NCP after a lengthy tussle. Following the elections, the Shiv Sena had broken its pre-poll alliance with the BJP, opting to join the other two parties in forming the state government.
Recently, on Monday, Thackeray cleared the final hurdle when it comes to retaining his position as Chief Minister after sworn in as a Member of the state's Legislative Council. There were no polls held for the nine available seats, and Thackeray was elected unopposed tot he position.
According to the data available on the Ministry of Health and family Welfare's website, as of Wednesday afternoon, Maharashtra had recorded 37,136 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Of these, 9639 people have recovered while there have been 1325 fatalities.
While extending the lockdown for the fourth time in the state, Thackeray had emphasised on the need for restrictions in even the red zones. As of now, the lockdown in Maharshtra is in place will the end of the month.
