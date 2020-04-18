Why staying home during the coronavirus lockdown is crucial

One family known to me in Europe has tested COVID-19 positive. This family lives in the city which is currently going through a lockdown, every morning this family would go to a nearby park, since there was no one in the park they thought it’s safe, They would often sit on one of the benches in the park for a conversation, few days passed my friend was down with high fever followed by his wife which went on for 8 to 9 days , Since they were only having fever and there is shortage of COVID testing kits their doctor recommended paracetamol. On the 9th day the husband had difficulty in breathing and his wife began to cough continuously. The last message I received from them on WhatsApp read “Please pray for us, this COVID-19 is intolerable.”

From my friend’s experience, I learnt a very important lesson:- They did practice social distancing however by leaving their home during the lockdown they might have touched something in the garden which could have been touched by someone who was infected with COVID 19 virus.

In a lockdown everyone is supposed to stay at home unless there is an emergency or one's occupation requires one to be on the ground to assist others in an emergency like doctors, nurses, police and fire officials, technicians like elevator maintenance and many others.

Please take this lock down seriously. Stay Home! Stay Safe!

The views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Manish Advani, also known as ‘The Coconut Man of India’, is a 7 Times TEDx Speaker and an award-winning storyteller. He currently works as General Manager Marketing and Communications for Schindler India Pvt. Ltd.