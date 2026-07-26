'Why Stand Behind Them?': Abhishek Banerjee Urges Youth To Boycott Celebrities Silent On NEET

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | File image, ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has appealed to Millennials and Gen Z to reassess the public figures they support, criticising celebrities, influencers, sports personalities and film stars who remained silent amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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In a post on X, Banerjee said recent events had demonstrated that "a determined generation of young people can bring even the most powerful governments to their knees", adding that the true strength of a democracy lies in the power of its people.

The TMC leader alleged that many well-known public figures chose silence instead of standing with the country's youth and students. He said whether their silence stemmed from fear, caution or self-interest, "their silence spoke volumes".

Banerjee urged people to think carefully before purchasing movie or match tickets or subscribing to content creators. He asked the public to consider whether those they support genuinely represent their values and whether they stood by the people who contributed to their success.

"If those who enjoy our applause cannot find the courage to stand with the people when it matters most, then maybe it's time we rethink who deserves our applause," he wrote.

Emphasising the influence of public support, Banerjee said the audience gave celebrities fame, the people gave them influence and the youth gave them relevance. He argued that silence during critical moments was "never neutral" but a conscious choice.

Calling on people to use their influence through consumer choices, Banerjee said every ticket purchased, every view, like, share and follow amounted to an endorsement. "Spend your attention as carefully as you spend your money," he wrote, adding that those unwilling to stand with the public during crucial moments should not continue to receive their support.