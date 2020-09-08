Why PUBG ban could soon be reversed in India

The company also said that it understands and respects the measures taken by the Indian government. "PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow garners to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations," it said.

In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events. "PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events," the company said.

The popular mobile game has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the government. Earlier this month, the government banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including PUBG Mobile, Baidu and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.

The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.