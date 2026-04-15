'Why Not BJP Leaders’ Cars?': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Selective Vehicle Checks Amid EC Orders

ANI

Kolkata: Amid celebration of Bengali New Years Day, after Election Commission (EC) order of checking on vehicles, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that her car was also stopped for checking while she was travelling to Kolkata airport.

“If the central forces have the courage they can check my car everyday. I have allowed them. If the cars of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are subject to checking, then why not the Prime Minister and Home Minister’s cars and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader cars are being spared? It is ‘selective targeting’,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that despite being in politics she doesn’t take a salary.

“The central ministers carry cash in their vehicles. I don’t even drink a cup of tea for free. We are not looters like BJP,” mentioned Mamata.

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Mamata also accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of distributing welfare cards ahead of Assembly polls and urged the EC to intervene.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again promised to develop north Bengal if BJP forms the government.

“If BJP comes to power, then every cent will be recovered that is looted by TMC. Narendra Modi had ruled Gujarat for 12 years and in the Prime Minister for the last 12 years yet no charges of corruption were levied against him,” mentioned Shah.

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Addressing at Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal, Shah added, “North Bengal is famous for three T’s which are Tea, Timber and Tourism. But Mamata Banerjee has added a fourth T which is tears.”

The Union Home Minister had also announced a series of development programmes mainly north Bengal centric which are also mentioned in saffron camp’s manifesto.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani mentioned in a campaign that if BJP comes to power every woman will get Rs. 3000 in their bank account.