PM Modi Accuses TMC Of Supporting ‘Tukde-Tukde’ Gang In The Country | ANI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supports ‘tukde-tukde’ gang of the country which had threatened to sever the strategic Siliguri Corridor.

Addressing an election campaign at Siliguri, Modi said, “Due to ‘appeasement politics’, TMC had supported the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang even at Parliament who had threatened to snap the strategic Siliguri Corridor to cut off the Northeast from the rest of the country.”

Modi had also alleged that the TMC had destroyed the state in the last 15 years and also that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had neglected north Bengal.

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“TMC is an anti-tribal, anti-women, anti-youth party. TMC had allocated Rs. 6,000 crore for the development of Madrasas, but insufficient funds were allocated for the entire north Bengal,” mentioned Modi.

The Prime Minister also stated that the ruling TMC government has never cared for the tea gardens in north Bengal.

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“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cares for tea gardens. People have given so many years to the Congress, Left Front and even TMC. Just give five years to BJP and the speed of development will increase due to the ‘double-engine’ government. BJP will set up women police stations and women help desks in every block. The BJP government will also increase the recruitment of women in the Bengal Police,” further added Modi.

Meanwhile, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee urged people not to vote for the saffron camp if they want to continue eating fish and meat.