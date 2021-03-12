Why no lawsuit allowed to reclaim a place of worship?: SC notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre on a PIL challenging a 1991 law that prohibits any lawsuit seeking to reclaim a place of worship or change its character. The petition filed by Delhi BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay was entertained by a Bench of Chief Justice Sharad Bobde and Justice A S Bopanna, which issued the notice.

The petition wants certain sections of the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, set aside since they take away the right of a judicial remedy. It says the Act has arbitrarily and irrationally fixed the retrospective cut-off date of August 15, 1947, for maintaining the character of the places of worship or pilgrimage against encroachment done by "fundamentalist, barbaric invaders and law breakers."

Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniyan, appearing for Upadhyay, said the law makes only one exception -- on the dispute pertaining to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya. He said: "If Ayodhya case had not been decided by the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench on November 9, 2019, Hindus would have been denied justice even after 500 years of the demolition of the temple."