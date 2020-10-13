Why is Tamil Nadu's Anna University trending? All you need to know

If you have your finger on the Twitter pulse, you might have noticed that there have been many outraged tweets about Tamil Nadu's Anna University. It began on Monday as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President, MK Stalin demanded the immediate sacking of the University's Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa. Now, many on social media have weighed in with their take on the issue.

What is the issue?

According to reports, Surappa has written to the Centre stating that the University had the capability to raise Rs. 1,500 crore on its own (without government assistance) as an Institution of Eminence. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Stalin had indicated that the party would not take this quietly. Wondering if such a letter had been sent with the permission of the Chief Minister, he said that that the incident was shocking. Stalin alleged that this was an attempt to ruin the State’s 69% reservation system.

"How did he have the audacity to write such a letter that will affect the students and more importantly, the legacy of Anna University, especially when his term is going to end soon," the DMK president was quoted as saying.

"Anna University is one of the prides of Tamil Nadu which has produced many academics and scientists," tweeted DMK Youth Wing Secretary, Udhay. He alleged that Surappa's comments were an attempt to sabotage the university.