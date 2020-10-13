Why is Tamil Nadu's Anna University trending? All you need to know

If you have your finger on the Twitter pulse, you might have noticed that there have been many outraged tweets about Tamil Nadu's Anna University. It began on Monday as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President, MK Stalin demanded the immediate sacking of the University's Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa. Now, many on social media have weighed in with their take on the issue.
What is the issue?
According to reports, Surappa has written to the Centre stating that the University had the capability to raise Rs. 1,500 crore on its own (without government assistance) as an Institution of Eminence. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Stalin had indicated that the party would not take this quietly. Wondering if such a letter had been sent with the permission of the Chief Minister, he said that that the incident was shocking. Stalin alleged that this was an attempt to ruin the State’s 69% reservation system.
"How did he have the audacity to write such a letter that will affect the students and more importantly, the legacy of Anna University, especially when his term is going to end soon," the DMK president was quoted as saying.
"Anna University is one of the prides of Tamil Nadu which has produced many academics and scientists," tweeted DMK Youth Wing Secretary, Udhay. He alleged that Surappa's comments were an attempt to sabotage the university.
Since then, the issue has been debated by many on Twitter. Many of the critics are students who allege that the move to make Anna University an Institute of Eminence and the VC's claim that the University has the means to generate Rs 1,570 crore in five years will put a greater burden on them.
Since the internal resources of an institution includes the funds it earns from examination fess, tuition fees and more, some Twitter users are concerned that students might be facing higher fees.
"Anna university is a pride of 80 millions Tamils. It has been shaped by scholars of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu tax payers money. Anna University gave an identity and life to the millions of lower middle class Tamils like me. Which we can’t forget. Save Anna University," wrote one Twitter user.
Others claimed that this was "an attempt to hand over Anna University to the Central Government", and urged people to "save" the University. Several of those tweeting were also expressing tangential concerns such as the dates for exams and the like.
