'Modi hai to mumkin hai': An incomplete list of tweets by BJP entrant Khushbu Sundar mocking PM Modi

A week is a long time in politics. In the last few days, Khushbu Sundar (50) has been RTing Rahul Gandhi and other Congress social media handles.

These included the Gandhi siblings’ protest in Hathras, Rahul Gandhi’s question to PM Modi questioning the purchase of two planes for Rs 8400 crore and RTing hardcore Rahul fan Sanjukta Basu.



Now the Mumbai-born actor has joined BJP. Born Nakhat Khan, the actor has over 200 movies including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

She is predominantly known for her work in the South Indian film industry, with four film awards to Now, she’s all set to join the BJP, despite the fact that she has often been at the forefront of criticising PM Modi and BJP whenever she got the chance.

In fact her tweets, mocking PM Modi include -- blaming him for Delhi violence; for a hole in Lutyens' Delhi; wondering if he had any shame; blaming BJP for the alleged Rafale scam; blaming him for releasing Italian marines and even wondering when he will finally take a press conference.

Here are some tweets the former Congresswoman should consider deleting now she has joined the BJP: