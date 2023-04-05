Why is gangster Deepak Pahal called 'Boxer'? | File

Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, one of the most wanted gangsters in India who was arrested by a special cell team of Delhi Police in Mexico with the help of FBI, was brought here on Wednesday, officials said.

The Special cell of the Delhi Police has lodged Boxer at its office in Janakpuri. Deepak Boxer had fled India to Mexico on a forged passport. Earlier, a team from the South West Range of the Special Cell went to Mexico to bring Deepak back to India with the help of the FBI.

On Wednesday morning, Special Commissioner Police H.G.S. Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kushwaha, and other officers went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport where the special team landed from Mexico with Boxer.

Why is gangster Deepak called 'Boxer'?

Deepak has received the name Boxer because he was a winner in a national-level boxing championship before entering the world of crime.

Deepak is from the small village of Ganaur in Sonipat and used to be a boxer. In 2008, he joined boxing clubs and was soon seen competing in state-level championships.

According to police, he was hired as a trainee boxer by the Sports Authority of India in 2009-10. He went on to become the junior national champion in the 57 kg category as a 15-16-year-old.

According to his dossier, he studied until the tenth grade, then dropped out to pursue a career in boxing, which he did until the inter-state level. He won a gold medal at the junior level, but he quit boxing after losing a game.