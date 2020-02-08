Why is #BoycottShikara trending on Twitter?

Another film, another call for boycott. The latest movie to become a topic of discussion is the Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie ‘Shikara’, which had been described as 'A love letter from Kashmir'.

The movie in question talks about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits before the turn of the century and draws inspiration from Rahul Pandita's book, 'Our Moon Has Blood Clots'.

For the uninitiated, Rahul Pandita is one of the most well-known faces in journalism whose career has seen him report on Kashmir and Naxalism – two of India’s most talked about issues.

Some people have criticised the movie of downplaying the role of Islamic terrorism and whitewashing the issue. Others have pointed out that it’s not a documentary but a movie.

The film, according to a tweet by Agnihotri, is slated for an Independence Day release. Agnihotri incidentally is known for box office duds like Chocolate, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Buddha in a Traffic Jam, while Vidhu Vinod Chopra has seen hits like PK, the Munna Bhai series, Sanju and 3 Idiots.

It gets a tad bit more confusing however because Shikara is simultaneously being praised for "presenting the tragedy of Hindu Kashmiris" and criticised for "writing apologies for Islamists".

Incidentally, avant-garde director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also making a movie on the "unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus."