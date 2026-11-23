'Why Don't They Work In Courts?': CJI Surya Kant Slams Judicial Officers Over Repeated Demands For Perks | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Supreme Court on Monday took exception to judicial officers repeatedly approaching courts over service-related and post-retirement benefits, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant questioning their availability and functioning in trial courts.

A bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observations while hearing a matter relating to the recruitment of district judges in Kerala under the direct recruitment quota reserved for members of the Bar.

CJI Questions Judicial Officers' Work

“They are opening their mouth too much now. In every matter, the judicial officers are now moving applications saying you grant us this. Why don’t they work in courts? We know their disposal, what they are doing whole day,” the CJI orally remarked.

Surya Kant also questioned the availability of judicial officers in courtrooms during working hours.

Concerns Over Courtroom Availability

“You go at 10 o’clock. Nobody’s in court. Sitting in chamber, taking coffee. As if we are not aware of what’s happening,” he said.

“24 hours they are thinking what perks and service benefits we are getting. Whether our retirement age is being increased or not. People are waiting outside in queue, they don’t deal with those matters,” the CJI said.

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CJI Criticises Repeated Demands For Benefits

The CJI also criticised judicial officers for repeatedly raising demands concerning their service conditions, including retirement age, perks and other facilities.

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