'Why do you fight all the time?' CM Mamata Banerjee publicly pulls up party leaders in district meeting

"I know the reason. I have been in politics for too long to not understand what happens here. it is clear that the faultlines lie with us. Unless these are rectified, even if I hold thousand meetings, it will all be fruitless," said Banerjee, her plainspeak underscoring the Trinamool's desperation to substantially improve its position in the Muslim majority district in its bid to return to power in the state after next year's Assembly elections.

In Malda, the Muslim votes have traditionally got divided between the Congress and Trinamool, as also the CPI-M, while the BJP is going all out to bring about a social and religious polarisation, to repeat its success in weaning majority of Hindus into its fold.

Addressing the party's booth-level workers' conference at Choto Sujapur, Banerjee then started pulling up the district leaders one by one.

She reprimanded former MLA Sabitri Mitra and Gourchanda Mandal for fighting between themselves all the while.

"You two are fighting all the time. Why? Just don't fight," she said.

Banerjee then turned to Babla Sarkar. "I have found you never venture beyond the municipal areas of Englishbazar and Old Malda. It seems everyone has become municipal leaders. Nobody cares to visit the rural areas. Babla, you must got to the villages."

Then came the turn of another party leader Kartick Ghosh.

"Why do you always quarrel with your uncle? The two of you should sit together and solve your problems," she said, all this while constantly checking her i-pad.

Finally, Banerjee looked into her i-pads and divided responsibility among the various leaders for the civic polls.

A Trinamool source said the stamp of election strategist Prashant Kishore, roped in by the party, was visible in the way Banerjee scolded her party leaders and then divided the work among them.

According to the source, Kishore and his I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team secured intensive and extensive feedback from the grassroots about the party's deficiencies through the mass outreach initiative 'Didi ke bolo' (dial Didi - as Banerjee is affectionately called). The feedback was then shared with the top Trinamool leadership and remedial measures zeroed into.