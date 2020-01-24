National Girl Child Day 2020: Wish your daughters, sisters and friends with these empowering messages on WhatsApp and Facebook

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. The day was first initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The objective is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls, promote awareness on a range of topics including rights of a girl child, importance of education, health, and nutrition.

By dedicating one day of the year to one of the most vulnerable sections of our society, the female child, the government hopes to curb the violence and create a safe and secure living conditions for little girls in India.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, here are the most unique and empowering messages and images to wish your daughters, friends and every other girl/woman in your life on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.