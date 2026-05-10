Why Chennai’s Nehru Stadium Was Chosen For Vijay’s Historic Oath Ceremony |

When Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday, the choice of Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium immediately stood out. The venue was not just about logistics, it was a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The stadium, known for hosting large sporting and entertainment events, offered the scale needed for a political moment of this magnitude. Thousands of supporters gathered outside and inside the venue as Vijay arrived amid loud cheers and tight security arrangements.

Unlike Raj Bhavan or smaller government venues, Nehru Stadium allowed Vijay to transform the oath ceremony into a public spectacle, something closely linked to his image as a mass leader and superstar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cinema Style Connect With The Public

For decades, Vijay’s films have drawn huge crowds across Tamil Nadu. Political observers believe the stadium reflected that same energy, blending cinema style fan culture with politics.

Large LED screens were reportedly installed across Chennai so supporters could watch the swearing in live, further adding to the atmosphere of a public celebration rather than a closed door political event.

The venue also carried emotional value. Nehru Stadium has hosted several major public gatherings over the years, making it familiar ground for large scale mobilisation.

A Message Beyond Politics

The decision also appeared carefully planned from a political perspective. Vijay’s rise has been built on projecting himself as a people’s leader rather than a conventional politician. Holding the ceremony at a stadium instead of a government hall reinforced that image.

Several national and regional leaders, celebrities and family members attended the event, turning it into one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest political spectacles in recent years.

For Vijay, Nehru Stadium was not merely a venue. It became the backdrop for a carefully crafted moment marking his transition from cinema icon to the state’s newest political heavyweight.