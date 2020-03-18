Why aren't you social distancing? Twitter asks Shashi Tharoor, President Kovind after breakfast event amid coronavirus outbreak

On Wednesday afternoon, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi took to Twitter to urge the Parliament to adjourn the Budget Session amid the escalating threat from the virus.

While the Parliament began screening people using thermal scanners on Wednesday, Tharoor had argued that this may not be enough, stating that during the Session, parliamentarians sit "cheek-by-jowl on narrow benches" -- a far cry from the social distancing measures being advocated by the government