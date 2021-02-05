'Why are we rattled by Rihanna, Greta?': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary bats for int'l celebs, says no one questioned 'nationalists' pleading 'Abki baar, Trump ki sarkar'

"We are living in a global village. Why should we be afraid of any criticism whatsoever, just have an introspection. You have all been grown up by the food produced by our #foodgivers. Better you should have expressed solidarity with those #IndianFarmers also (sic)," he added.

International pop star Rihanna, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, and others had recently extended their support to the farmers protesting on the borders of India's national capital against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre last year, asking why people were not talking about it.

In a counter of sorts, the MEA had then issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that the laws had been passed after a full debate and discussion.

"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA had said.

