Why Agra’s fatality rate higher than Delhi, Mumbai?

Our Correspondent / Lucknow

Stepping up her attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for the second consecutive day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked it to issue a clarification over the manipulation of data and deaths of the 28 COVID-19 patients in Agra.

“Fatality in Agra is scary. One in every 15 Covid patients has died. Of the 79 deaths, 28 have occurred in 48 hours, which is a big lapse. Mr CM, please put forth the probe report in 48 hours,” Priyanka tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, she tweeted, “Who is responsible for spreading lies about the Agra model? The fatality rate of corona in Agra is 6.8%, which is higher than Delhi and Mumbai. Of the 79 people who died of Corona in Agra, 35% that is 28 died within 48 hours of admission,” she tweeted.

Priyanka also shared a letter issued by the CM’s office wherein it can be read CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his displeasure over the wrong feeding of the data.

Agra DM PN Singh has sent a notice to Priyanka on Tuesday, asking her to issue a corrigendum within 24 hours for spreading ‘rumours’ through her tweets posted on Monday. She had quoted a report of ‘Navbharat Times’, which claimed 28 patients died in the Agra medical college within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, as COVID fatalities in India crossed the 14,000 mark, the Centre said that the country has one death from the disease per lakh population and the mortality rate is among the lowest as against the global average of 6.04 while there was no let up in the surge in new cases.