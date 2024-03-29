'Who Will Buy ₹5k Thing For ₹25cr?' Says Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar On AAP's Allegations

Sunil Jakhar | File pic

A day after two MLAs of Punjab’s ruling AAP alleged they were offered Rs20-25 crore to join BJP, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday trashed the allegations and urged the EC to probe their accusations against the BJP and bring out the truth. Briefing the media in Chandigarh, Jakhar who sought a probe into the AAP-sponsored hooliganism and threats to sole AAP MP Sushil Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural, who switched loyalty to BJP on Wednesday, urged the EC to probe Rs25-crore-offer allegations made by two AAP legislators and bring out the truth before people of Punjab.

Jakhar's argument

“Those who are facing FIRs under section 420 for swindling small amounts from people of their constituency and have even publicly doubted their parentage are desperately trying to project themselves as worth Rs25-crore,” Jakhar quipped in reference to, what he termed as, wild claims of 2 AAP MLAs. Jakhar, accompanied by Punjab in-charge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and MPs Preneet Kaur, Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural, quipped he was amazed at the audacity of the two AAP MLAs who could not think beyond Rs25,000 and could come running for Rs.5,000.

Sunil Jakhar said, "Oppn parties make multiple allegations against the BJP. But the BJP is never accused of being dumb. Tell me who will pay Rs25 crore for things that are already available at Rs5,000 in the market? They put a price tag upon themselves and that too an inflated one."