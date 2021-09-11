e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:33 PM IST

Who will be the next Gujarat CM? Here's what we know so far

FPJ Bureau
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submits his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rupani has resigned from the post of Chief Minister. | (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Speculations are rife that one of the state general secretaries Gordhan Jhadaphia, a Patidar, may be given the responsibility, though there is no official indication.

Another name being discussed is of Praful Patel, the Administrator of Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu. He is believed to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Mansukh Mandaviya, a Rajya Sabha member from Bhavnagar who was promoted as the Union health minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, are also possible candidates. A formal meeting of the party MLAs has been called in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Patel is a Kadva Patidar, while Mandaviya is a Leva Patel (Leuva Patidar), a sub-caste of the Patidars.

