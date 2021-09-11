Who will be the next Gujarat CM? Here's what we know so far

Ahmedabad: Speculations are rife that one of the state general secretaries Gordhan Jhadaphia, a Patidar, may be given the responsibility, though there is no official indication.

Another name being discussed is of Praful Patel, the Administrator of Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu. He is believed to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Mansukh Mandaviya, a Rajya Sabha member from Bhavnagar who was promoted as the Union health minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, are also possible candidates. A formal meeting of the party MLAs has been called in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Patel is a Kadva Patidar, while Mandaviya is a Leva Patel (Leuva Patidar), a sub-caste of the Patidars.

ALSO READ Gujarat's new chief minister likely to be announced tomorrow after BJP legislature party meeting

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:33 PM IST