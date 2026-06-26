Who Were The 6 Soldiers Killed In Action During Operation Sindoor? Centre Reveals Names For 1st Time

New Delhi: More than a year later, the Centre on Friday has, for the first time, officially revealed the names of six Indian military personnel who were killed in action during Operation Sindoor, the cross-border military campaign launched to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May last year.

Names added to memorial

The names of the six uniformed personnel have been featured on the Army War Memorial's official website and inscribed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The National War Memorial was inaugurated in 2019 near India Gate, commemorating Indian armed forces personnel who have died in military operations and conflicts post-Independence.

The names of the bravehearts include Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra, of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal, of 39 Wing.

Rifleman Sunil Kumar was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, while Sergeant Surendra Kumar received the Vayu Medal.

Background to Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7, 2025, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were killed.