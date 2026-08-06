Who Was Satish 'Maratha'? Notorious Rahul Apartment Gang Member Brutally Killed In Surat; Head Split Open & Fingers Chopped |

Satish Sureshbhai Dhadge, better known as Satish 'Maratha', was an alleged key member and the reported second-in-command of Surat's infamous Rahul Apartment Gang, a criminal group known to terrorise the city. Over the years, he was allegedly linked to multiple criminal activities and was considered a key figure in Surat's gang landscape.

Satish Maratha's Criminal Background

Satish had also figured in the high-profile Surya Maratha murder case, one of Surat's most talked-about criminal cases. However, he was later acquitted by the court in that case. Despite his acquittal, police maintained that he remained associated with organised crime circles in the city.

In 2024, Satish attracted widespread attention after posting an Instagram reel filmed outside a court complex. The video showed him being escorted by police while several associates waited outside the premises, drawing criticism and going viral on social media.

Satish Maratha's Brutal Murder In Surat

On Wednesday, Satish was brutally murdered in Surat's Bhestan area. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report quoting police, he was sitting inside a parked car with a female companion when four to five unidentified assailants, armed with sharp weapons, allegedly dragged him out and repeatedly attacked him. He sustained catastrophic injuries, including severe wounds to his face and chest, while his head was split open and fingers on both hands were severed. He died on the spot.

Police have recovered two sharp weapons, including a blood-stained sword, from the crime scene. Cops suspect the killing may be linked to gang rivalry, an old enmity, or a struggle for dominance among criminal groups. The Surat Crime Branch and Bhestan Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as efforts continue to identify and arrest the attackers.