'Rarest of Rare': Surat Court Awards Death Penalty To Serial Acid Attacker For 2019 Businessman's Murder | Representational Image

A court in Surat has sentenced a 62-year-old man to death for the brutal 2019 murder of a young businessman, citing his long history of violent crimes involving acid attacks and describing the case as one of the "rarest of rare".

The convict, Bechar Kakadiya, was found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Yash Doshi, the son of his former business partner, in a premeditated attack driven by revenge.

Court Cites Pattern of Violent Crimes

While delivering the verdict, the court noted that the 2019 murder was not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern of violence spanning decades.

According to court records, Kakadiya had previously been convicted in the 1999 murder of his brother-in-law, Shantilal, whom he killed by throwing acid during a family dispute. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in that case.

Even while out on parole in 2004, he allegedly carried out another acid attack, targeting his wife, Bhavna, and another brother-in-law, Dhansukh. Both survived, leading to a separate criminal case against him.

Business Dispute Turned Deadly

After obtaining an early release from prison, Kakadiya entered the zari business and became a partner of Kirti Doshi.

However, relations between the two reportedly deteriorated after Kakadiya claimed that Doshi owed him Rs15 lakh. Prosecutors argued that the financial dispute eventually evolved into a revenge plot targeting Doshi's family.

How the 2019 Murder Unfolded

On March 28, 2019, Kakadiya allegedly purchased industrial acid commonly used in the diamond industry and travelled to Yash Doshi's office in Surat's Pandesara area.

Investigators said he first threw acid at the 23-year-old businessman before repeatedly stabbing him. Yash succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Following the attack, Pandesara police registered a murder case and arrested Kakadiya.

CCTV Footage and Scientific Evidence

During the trial, Assistant Public Prosecutor Tejas Pancholi argued that the murder was carefully planned and executed.

The prosecution relied on CCTV footage that allegedly showed Kakadiya wearing gloves and carrying out the attack. Statements from workers present at the office and scientific evidence were also presented before the court.

According to the prosecution, forensic findings confirmed that the victim's death resulted from the acid attack and related injuries.

Defence Plea Rejected

The defence sought leniency, citing Kakadiya's participation in religious and social activities.

However, the court found the argument unconvincing in light of his criminal history and repeated involvement in serious violent offences.

'No Possibility of Improvement'

Fourth Additional Sessions Judge Jayeshkumar Shrimali observed that Kakadiya had repeatedly committed grave anti-social crimes over several decades and displayed a continuing pattern of violent behaviour.

The judge noted that there appeared to be little possibility of reform and that a strict sentence was necessary both as punishment and to prevent future offences.

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Considering the brutality of the murder, the premeditated nature of the crime, and Kakadiya's repeated use of acid in violent attacks, the court classified the case as falling within the "rarest of rare" category and sentenced him to death under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Why the Verdict Matters

The judgment stands out not only because of the death sentence but also because the court placed significant weight on the convict's long history of acid-related violence. By treating the murder as part of a sustained pattern of criminal conduct, the court concluded that the case warranted the harshest punishment available under law.