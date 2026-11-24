Who Was Dr Ram Narayan Shah? A Look At The Veteran Ayurvedic Physician’s Career And Credentials |

Dr Ram Narayan Shah, father of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, was a senior Ayurvedic physician who spent decades working in Nepal’s public healthcare system. Beyond his association with the Prime Minister, Shah had an established professional career, holding several important positions in the country’s Ayurvedic medical institutions.

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Shah died on December 1, 2025, at the age of 77. His professional journey included medical education in India, years of government service and leadership roles in some of Nepal’s key Ayurvedic healthcare institutions. His career offers a closer look at a medical professional whose work extended well beyond his family connections.



From Gujarat To Nepal’s Healthcare System



According to reports, Shah pursued his higher education at Gujarat Ayurved University in Jamnagar, India, where he completed an MD in Kayachikitsa, an Ayurvedic specialisation focused on internal medicine. His educational background provided the foundation for a long career in Nepal’s traditional healthcare system.





He joined government service in 1986 (2043 BS) and went on to work at several important institutions. Among them was Naradevi Ayurveda Hospital, where he served as an Ayurvedic physician. His experience in the healthcare system eventually took him into senior administrative positions. These details have been reported by Nepalese media outlets, including OnlineKhabar and The Kathmandu Post.



Senior Positions And Institutional Leadership



One of the notable phases of Shah’s career was his tenure as Managing Director of Singhadurbar Vaidyakhana. According to a report by myRepublica, he headed the institution from December 14, 2001, to May 14, 2006. During his tenure, the institution produced nearly 150 types of medicines.



He also served as the Acting Director General of Nepal’s Department of Ayurveda. The Rising Nepal has also reported on his senior positions in the country’s Ayurvedic healthcare administration. These roles reflected his experience in both clinical practice and institutional management.





A Career Beyond Political Connections



While public attention around Shah is closely linked to his son, Balen Shah, his professional record deserves attention independently. His years in government service, reported postgraduate qualification from India and leadership roles in Nepal’s Ayurvedic institutions form important parts of his professional legacy.



His career also highlights the role of traditional medicine within Nepal’s public healthcare system. At a time when discussions around healthcare often focus on modern medical infrastructure, the work of professionals who have spent decades in traditional healthcare institutions deserves recognition as well.



Shah’s professional journey is therefore worth examining independently of his family background. His association with major Ayurvedic institutions and years of public service remain significant aspects of his contribution to Nepal’s healthcare sector.