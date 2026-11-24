PM Modi, Nepal PM Balendra Shah | X / @MEAIndia

Mumbai: India and Nepal have taken another significant step towards strengthening cross-border energy cooperation with the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah jointly laid the foundation stone through a virtual ceremony from New Delhi on November 23, 2026, according to a regulatory filing by SJVN.

Major Investment

The hydropower project is being developed at an estimated investment of ₹5,792.36 crore by SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN.

The renewable energy project will comprise four generating units, each having an installed capacity of 167.25 MW. The company has targeted commissioning of the project during FY2030-31.

The development marks another milestone in SJVN's international hydropower portfolio and its expanding presence in Nepal's renewable energy sector.

Innovative Technology

The Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project will operate through a Tandem Operation System, using water discharged from SJVN's upstream 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project. This integrated approach will enable additional electricity generation without requiring the construction of a separate storage reservoir.

The design aims to maximise the utilisation of available water resources while improving renewable power generation efficiency across the interconnected hydropower projects.

Power Generation

Once operational, the Lower Arun project is expected to generate approximately 2,901 million units of electricity annually, with a tentative power tariff of ₹4.99 per unit.

Under the Project Development Agreement, the Government of Nepal will receive 21% of the electricity generated by the project free of cost. The arrangement is expected to support Nepal's energy requirements while delivering long-term economic benefits.

Energy Partnership

The project underscores the growing importance of India-Nepal cooperation in clean energy development, sustainable infrastructure and regional power security.

With its substantial generation capacity and integrated operational model, the Lower Arun project is expected to contribute towards expanding renewable electricity availability, strengthening bilateral economic ties and supporting the broader clean energy transition across the region.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!