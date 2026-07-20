Who Was Anurag Dhankar? Tripura DGP Found Dead At Police Headquarters In Suspected Suicide

Anurag Dhankar |

Agartala: Shocking news has come to light from Tripura. Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead at his office at the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday. Reportedly, the senior IPS officer allegedly died by suicide.

Dhankar was found hanging inside his office chamber at the PHQ. He was immediately rushed to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala, according to India Today. Senior doctor at GB Pant Hospital, Dr Pradip Bhowmik, said Dhankar was declared dead at 12:48 pm.

Who was Anurag Dhankar?

Anurag Dhankar was a 1994 IPS officer. He assumed office as the Director General of Tripura Police in May 2025. Dhankar had previously served as the state's DGP of Intelligence. He served in the state police for more than three decades.

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Held key national roles

Dhankar had also served in the CBI, BSF, CISF and the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. He also led the CBI investigation into Punjab National Bank scam accused Nirav Modi when he served with the central agency.

He also held several key positions in the CBI, including Superintendent of Police, Deputy Inspector General, Joint Director and Additional Director. He also served in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as Inspector General (Personnel).

He also held the role of Chairman, Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, under the Ministry of Home Affairs.