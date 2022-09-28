Who is Vijay Nair? Why CBI arrested him on Tuesday

Vijay Nair | Twitter/@shaandelhite

38-year-old Vijay Nair, who is allegedly linked to Delhi liquor scam, was reportedly instrumental in developing and implementing the excise policy. he acted as a conduit for the distribution of purported payments to government officials.

Nair had previously served as the CEO of "Only Much Louder," a company that managed events.

The CBI is looking into the now-cancelled Delhi Excise Policy 2021–2022, which purportedly prevented smaller liquor dealers from participating in the tendering process. Nair was the first of the 15 people from the FIR to be detained, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was listed as Accused Number one.

Nair was associated with AAP around 2014-15. Between 2018 and 2019, his role was mostly limited to social media strategy, party events, and fundraising. In 2019, however, things changed. He was the one managing the campaign end to end. He decided the messaging as well as optics, said a party leader to a media outlet.

Nair previously worked with OML Entertainment Private Limited, Wasteland Entertainment Private Limited, Motherswear Entertainment Private Limited, Only Much Louder Event Management Private Limited, Bebblefish Productions Private Limited, and OML Digital Production Private Limited.

The first two firms, according to information on the register of companies, are still operational, but Nair ceased serving as a director in the middle of 2018. Four more have been "struck off," leaving only two. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has sought seven day custody of Nair for more investigation.