Who Is VD Satheesan? LoP, Lawyer & 6-Time MLA Set To Become Kerala Chief Minister

VD Satheesan | X

Thiruvananthapuram: After 10 days of wait, Congress has finally announced its name for the next Chief Minister of Kerala. Senior Congress leader and six-time Congress MLA VD Satheesan was on Thursday named as the new Chief Minister. Kerala Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi made the announcement.

The announcement came a day after Rahul Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for about 40 minutes. "It is a very good decision," said the state Congress chief, reacting to the development.

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Who is VD Satheesan?

VD Satheesan is the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly. He is a six-time MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district and is firmly rooted in Nehruvian ideology. Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, he is a trained lawyer and social worker. Before becoming a full-time political figure, Satheesan practised as a lawyer in the Kerala High Court for nearly a decade.

He was part of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) before joining the Youth Congress and then the Congress. He won the Paravur Assembly seat for the first time in 2001 and retained it in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021, and 2026.

The Congress won 63 of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 102 seats in the recently concluded state elections.