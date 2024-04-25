Who Is Usman Ghani? BJP Minority Morcha Leader Expelled After Criticising PM Modi Over His Speech In Banswara |

Jaipur: In a startling unfolding of political events in Rajasthan's Bikaner, on the last day of campaign, Bikaner BJP Minority Morcha President Usman Ghani was expelled from the BJP. The development comes just after Usman Ghani in his interview to New 24 made statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Video of the excerpt of the video had gone viral. Usman Ghani said, "PM Modi should not give Disgusting Statements. BJP is going to lose 4 seats in Rajasthan". The statement was made as a rection to PM Modi's comments at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday. PM Modi had suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would "redistribute" wealth to Muslims. He had further alleged that the Congress had plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables to the "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

Watch the video here:

Usman Ghani, president of BJP Minority Morcha from Bikaner city, expelled from the party for 6 years.



Usman Ghani had objected to the statement made by PM Narendra Modi on Muslims.pic.twitter.com/LuhTfCpysd — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 24, 2024

Who is Usman Ghani?

Before being expelled from the BJP, Usman Ghani was the BJP Minority Morcha President from Rajasthan's Bikaner Constituency which went to polls on April 19. Usman Ghani's connection with the BJP has been since since 2005. He was an ABVP worker before he took the decision to join the BJP. Ghani has been expelled from the party for six years for "violating discipline and tarnishing party's image in media". The action against Ghani was taken by the Rajasthan BJP disciplinary committee. Ghani expressed his disappointment over PM Modi's remarks in Banswara and said that he wasn't afraid of the repercussions of expressing what according to him were facts.

Bikaner is one of the 25 seats in Rajasthan which went to polls on April 19 2024. Bikaner is a tough battle between BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress' Govind Ram Meghwal and BSP's Kheta Ram. BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal had won the Bikaner (SC) constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 657743 votes defeating Madan Gopal Meghwal of INC with a handsome margin of 26, 4081. Counting of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 4.