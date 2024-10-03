 Who Is Tushar Aka Dicky Goel? 'Congressman' & Kingpin Of ₹5,000 Cr Drug Bust In Delhi
Who Is Tushar Aka Dicky Goel? 'Congressman' & Kingpin Of ₹5,000 Cr Drug Bust In Delhi

The BJP spokesperson also shared the purported offer letter which appointed Goel as the chief of Indian Youth Congress' RTI cell chief and said the letter also mentions Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The offer letter along with Goel's photos with prominent Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and KC Venugopal was also shared by the BJP.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
The BJP alleged that Dikki Goel is the 'kingpin' in Delhi drugs haul case and is associated with the Congress Party | Facebook

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (October 3) alleged that the main accused in the Rs 5,000 crore drugs haul case is a member of the Congress party. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called Tushar Goel aka Dikki Goel as the "kingpin" in the case and claimed that he was appointed was RTI cell chief of the Indian Youth Congress.

The BJP spokesperson also shared the purported offer letter which appointed Goel as the chief of Indian Youth Congress' RTI cell chief and said the letter also mentions Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Who Is Tushar Goel?

Tushar Goel goes by the name of Dikki Goel on social media and claims he is the chairman of Delhi Pradesh Congress' RTI cell. He was appointed to the post in the year 2022, the letter mentions.

A purported offer letter also confirms his appointment to the post. The offer letter along with Goel's photos with prominent Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and KC Venugopal was also shared by the BJP.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday night raided a godown in South Delhi's Mahipalpur and said that it conducted the largest-ever drug bust in the city.

Major Breakthrough In 5,600 Cr Delhi Drug Bust Case: Mastermind Tushar Goyal Was Chairman Of RTI...
Over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of marijuana was recovered by the police whose international price is said to be more than worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Four person have been arrested in the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Tushar Goel, Bharat Jain, Himanshu and Aurangzeb. Further investigation in the case is underway and politics broke out over the issue with the BJP alleging the 'kingpin' to be a Congress member.

