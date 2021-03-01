Who is Srabanti Chatterjee? All you need to know about the Bengali actor who has joined BJP ahead of Assembly elections

While in her personal life, Srabanti had got married to Rajiv Kumar Biswas in 2003 but they ended their 13 years of marriage in year 2016, the same year (2016) she got married to Krishan Vraj but spilt up in a year in 2017. The actress after two years got hitched to Roshan Singh but recently there were rumors of the couple calling it quits but there is no confirmation on it yet.

Srabanti is mother to son Abhimanyu Chatterjee, while his biological father is Rajiv Kumar Biswas.

The 33-year-old joined the saffron party in presence of West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, and BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya.

Last month, popular Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta also joined the BJP. Considered to be a close-aide of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, Dasgupta said that the BJP gives chance to the youngsters to work for the people.