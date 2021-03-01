Who is Srabanti Chatterjee? All you need to know about the Bengali actor who has joined BJP ahead of Assembly elections

Actors or artists joining politics has not been a new phenomenon, many of them from the silver screen enter the political world in pirsuit to make an identical career in politics as well. In the latest entry, ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal, actor Srabanti Chatterjee has joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Bengal.
Srabanti Chatterjee is a Bengali actor and primarily works in in cinema of West Bengal, based in Kolkata. Srabanti began her cinematic career as a child artist where-in she debuted in 1997 film 'Mayar Badhon' alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta while as a lead artist she made her debut in the film Champion in 2003. The actress went on to do many films viz. Amanush', 'Kanamachi', 'Jio Pagla', and 'Chobiyal'. and has also ventured into the web space. Her web series 'Dujone' is yet to be released and will be seen opposite actor Soham Chakraborty. She has also been a part of television reality shows as host and judge.
While in her personal life, Srabanti had got married to Rajiv Kumar Biswas in 2003 but they ended their 13 years of marriage in year 2016, the same year (2016) she got married to Krishan Vraj but spilt up in a year in 2017. The actress after two years got hitched to Roshan Singh but recently there were rumors of the couple calling it quits but there is no confirmation on it yet.
Srabanti is mother to son Abhimanyu Chatterjee, while his biological father is Rajiv Kumar Biswas.
The 33-year-old joined the saffron party in presence of West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, and BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya.
Last month, popular Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta also joined the BJP. Considered to be a close-aide of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, Dasgupta said that the BJP gives chance to the youngsters to work for the people.
