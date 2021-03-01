West Bengal: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee on Monday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the eight-phased Assembly polls in the state.

The 33-year-old joined the saffron party in presence of West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, and BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya.

The actor made her film debut in 1997's 'Mayar Badhon' alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta. She went on to act in several films including 'Champion', 'Amanush', 'Kanamachi', 'Jio Pagla', and 'Chobiyal'.

Last month, popular Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta also joined the BJP. Considered to be a close-aide of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, Dasgupta said that the BJP gives chance to the youngsters to work for the people. "You need to be in the system to bring a change in it. The BJP has always given chance to the youth. Before joining the BJP, I have sought Mamata didi’s blessing," he said.

The 35-year-old actor has been a part of many Bengali movies including 'Fidaa', 'Mon Jaane Na', and 'SOS Kolkata'. He has also worked in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soaps like 'Bandini', 'Na Aana Is Des Laado', and 'Adaalat'.

For the uninitiated, the BJP is going all guns blazing in West Bengal against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party. From roping in popular faces to getting TMC leaders on their side, the saffron party is trying every trick in the book ahead of the polls.

Recently, the Election of Commission India (ECI) announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: "West Bengal will see eight-phase elections. 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10."

"In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29," he said. The counting of votes will take place on May 2, he added.