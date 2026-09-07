Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? MCD Commissioner Under Fire After Deadly Satya Niketan Collapse

Sanjeev Khirwar, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, is facing renewed scrutiny following the deadly collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which was being used as student accommodation. The tragedy has sparked questions over the civic body’s handling of unauthorised and potentially unsafe constructions.

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar?

A 1994-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Khirwar took charge as MCD commissioner in January 2026, returning to Delhi more than three years after his transfer following the 2022 Thyagraj Stadium controversy.

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After the Satya Niketan collapse, a magisterial inquiry and FIR were ordered, while several MCD officials, including senior engineering officers, were suspended.

Addressing concerns over unauthorised construction, Khirwar told ANI that the MCD did not have an exact count but was carrying out regular enforcement. He said the civic body had conducted 960 demolitions, sealed 407 buildings and issued notices to 1,500 buildings for sealing or demolition in the previous three months.

Thyagraj Stadium Controversy

Khirwar came into the spotlight in 2022 when, as Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue), he faced allegations that athletes were being asked to leave Thyagraj Stadium early because he visited the facility to walk his dog.

Khirwar called the allegations “absolutely incorrect”, saying he sometimes took his pet to the stadium but never disrupted athletes’ training. The controversy nevertheless prompted then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to order Delhi government sports facilities to remain open until 10 pm.

Khirwar was subsequently transferred to Ladakh, while his wife, IAS officer Rinku Dugga, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Return To Delhi

Khirwar later held senior administrative positions in Ladakh and served at the Centre as private secretary to the Union Women and Child Development Minister between 2009 and 2014.

His return as MCD commissioner in January 2026 marked a major comeback. However, the Satya Niketan tragedy has once again put his administrative record under scrutiny.

The ABVP and NSUI have protested over the incident, while the ABVP and political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla have called for Khirwar’s resignation.