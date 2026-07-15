Who Is Riddhi Chauhan? The Indian-American Teen Leading Nearly 300 NJROTC Cadets

At just 17, Riddhi Chauhan is already demonstrating the kind of leadership and discipline many spend years developing. A high school senior from Queens, New York, the Indian-American student serves as the Battalion Commanding Officer of the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School the highest student leadership position in the battalion.

Entrusted with leading nearly 300 cadets, Riddhi oversees everything from daily operations and military drill practice to mentoring junior cadets and ensuring the overall welfare of the battalion. Her journey reflects a blend of determination, service, and the values instilled by her family and community.

Rooted in Indian Values

Riddhi's family traces its roots to Jaipur, Rajasthan, before settling in New York. She is the daughter of Ruchika and Dilip Chauhan, who have encouraged a strong commitment to education, leadership, and public service. Her sister, Kahini Gupta Chauhan, is pursuing a career in medicine, reflecting the family's emphasis on meaningful careers dedicated to serving others.

Rising Through the NJROTC Ranks

Riddhi joined the Navy-sponsored NJROTC program to develop confidence and leadership skills. Over the years, she steadily climbed the ranks by taking on increasingly challenging responsibilities.

She previously served as Academic Commander, helping her team qualify twice for the second round of the prestigious Leadership and Academic Bowl while also securing first place in a national academic competition. As STEM Commander, she led the construction of the battalion's first SeaPerch underwater robot, combining technical innovation with teamwork.

Her leadership journey also included serving as Platoon Leader and Inspection Commander, experiences that strengthened her organizational skills and prepared her for the battalion's top leadership position.

Leading Through Service

Throughout her NJROTC journey, Riddhi has mentored more than 200 cadets, guiding younger students in leadership, discipline, and teamwork. She has also participated in rigorous training opportunities, including Sail Training in Newport, Rhode Island, where cadets gain practical exposure to seamanship and naval leadership.

She believes effective leadership is not about authority but about setting an example, supporting teammates, and remaining calm under pressure.

Eyes Set on the U.S. Navy

Riddhi's commitment to military service has already taken her a step closer to achieving her long-term goal. She has been admitted to the Naval Academy Preparatory School, an important pathway to the United States Naval Academy.

Her ambition is to earn a commission as an officer in the U.S. Navy, continuing a journey built on discipline, perseverance, and service to the nation.

Inspired by Faith and Humility

Alongside her family and NJROTC experiences, Riddhi credits much of her leadership philosophy to the teachings of Mahant Swami Maharaj and her involvement in youth programs conducted by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

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An Inspiration for Young Leaders

Riddhi Chauhan's story is one of discipline, resilience, and purpose. From leading hundreds of cadets in one of New York's prominent NJROTC units to preparing for a future in the U.S. Navy, she has emerged as an inspiring role model for young people particularly within the Indian-American community. Her journey underscores how dedication, service, and strong values can shape leadership from an early age and pave the way for a life committed to making a difference.