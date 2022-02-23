Who is Reena Dwivedi? All you need to know about the Uttar Pradesh poll officer

Uttar Pradesh poll officer Reena Dwivedi, who came into the limelight after she was clicked wearing a yellow saree during the last Lok Sabha elections, has once again gone viral after a photo of her wearing western attire was shared several times on social media.

A resident of UP's Deoria, Dwivedi became an overnight sensation after she was seen in a yellow saree in 2019. The PWD officer is pretty popular and active on social media. Reena has 258k followers on her Instagram account.

Know more about the UP poll officer:

Reena Dwivedi is posted as Assistant Junior Clerk in Public Works Department (PWD) in Lucknow. She has a son, Aditya Dwivedi, who is a student.

The poll officer first appeared as a polling officer in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, after which she became viral on social media. She was also on poll duty in the 2017 assembly elections, and after that she became a polling booth officer in the 2018 Municipal Corporation elections.

Reena Dwivedi also got several Bhojpuri movie offers after her photo went viral in 2019, but she turned them down as she wants to focus on her son’s study.

Reena is passionate about fashion, but she also cares about social issues. She is a resident of Deoria, who is fond of staying fit since childhood. She is also quite picky about the dress.

For the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Reena was deployed in the Mohanlalganj assembly constituency.

She stated that their goal this time will be to conduct as many votes as possible. She stated that she follows fashion and likes to be kept up to date at all times. She went on to say that whether it is the Lok Sabha or the assembly elections, it is their goal to increase the voting percentage in areas where duty is imposed.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:00 PM IST