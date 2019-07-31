Watch PWD officer Reena Dwivedi groove to 'Teri aakhya ka yo kajal' in viral video

New Delhi: Reena Dwivedi, the PWD officer who became an Internet sensation after her photographs in a yellow sari went viral on social media, is now once again grabbing the attention of netizens. But this time it's with her dance video.

A video of Reema dancing on Haryanvi artist and popular stage performer Sapna Choudhary's song "Teri aakhya ka yo kajal" is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Dressed in a green sari, Reema can be seen flaunting her dance moves in the video.