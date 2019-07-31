Watch PWD officer Reena Dwivedi groove to 'Teri aakhya ka yo kajal' in viral video

New Delhi: Reena Dwivedi, the PWD officer who became an Internet sensation after her photographs in a yellow sari went viral on social media, is now once again grabbing the attention of netizens. But this time it's with her dance video.
A video of Reema dancing on Haryanvi artist and popular stage performer Sapna Choudhary's song "Teri aakhya ka yo kajal" is doing the rounds on the Internet.
Dressed in a green sari, Reema can be seen flaunting her dance moves in the video.
Reema has earlier shared that she would love to participate in the next season of reality show "Bigg Boss" if she gets an invitation.
"My family is supportive and they are happy that I am getting some recognition. 'Bigg Boss' would be a great opportunity if I get it," she had said.
