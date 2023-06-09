Who Is Pratik Doshi? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Son-In-Law And PMO Official

Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter's marriage function |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi's marriage ceremony is the talk of the town as netizens are speaking about the simplicity and grace with which the function was held in Bengaluru. Another aspect that has led to people's interest in the marriage is the groom, Pratik Doshi. So who is Pratik Doshi, and why is he known as the "eyes and ears" of PM Modi?

Read Also Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Ties Knot in a Heartfelt Home Ceremony

Pratik Doshi was appointed as OSD (Research & Strategy) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, 2019. However, Pratik Doshi's entry into the PMO was in 2014, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

Called as the “ears and eyes” of PM Modi in the power corridors, reports say that Pratik provides inputs to the Prime Minister on all important matters related to selections and appointments. Doshi has knowledge of the working of top bureaucrats and important officials in the government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After PM Narendra Modi stormed back to power in 2019, Doshi was appointed as the OSD in the PMO. His rank was that of a joint secretary. However, his role of providing inputs on appointments come coupled with other duties as well.

From top officials in the government to IIT directors and vice-chancellors of universities, Doshi's inputs are taken on all appointments before the Prime Minister clears the appointments.

Doshi is a graduate of the prestigious Singapore Management School, and reports claim that he had also worked as a research assistant in Gujarat when PM Modi was the chief minister of the state.

Read Also PM Modi himself bears expense of his food, PMO Secretary replies in response to RTI filing