 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Ties Knot in a Heartfelt Home Ceremony
The event was characterised by warmth, with the presence of beloved family members and close friends, while political heavyweights were notably absent.

Updated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose a departure from the grandeur of destination weddings as her daughter, Parakala Vangamayi, recently got married in a heartfelt and intimate home ceremony held in Bengaluru. The event was characterised by warmth, with the presence of beloved family members and close friends, while political heavyweights were notably absent.

About The Wedding Rituals

Vangamayi looked radiant in a stunning pink saree with a complementing green blouse, while Prateek exuded grace in traditional attire. The wedding ceremony adhered to Brahmin traditions, and seers from the revered Udupi Adamaru Mutt blessed the union of the bride and groom, adding a touch of spirituality to the proceedings.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Presence At Wedding

Nirmala Sitharaman, the bride's mother and Finance Minister of India, graced the occasion in a regal Molakalmuru saree, epitomizing elegance and adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Embracing Timeless Traditions

The matrimonial rituals followed the sacred Vedic customs of the Adamaru Mutt, imbuing the ceremony with a sense of tradition and spiritual significance. The couple's union was blessed with the age-old wisdom and blessings of the seers, making the occasion all the more special.

A Bond Beyond Mother and Daughter

Nirmala Sitharaman and Parakala share a deep and affectionate bond that goes beyond the typical mother-daughter relationship. In a heartfelt throwback picture shared by the Finance Minister, she described Parakala as not only her daughter but also her dear friend, philosopher, and guide. Their enduring love serves as a testament to the strong family ties they cherish.

About Nirmala's Husband, Parakala Prabhakar

Parakala Prabhakar, Nirmala Sitharaman's husband, is a distinguished political economist who has made significant contributions as a communications advisor. He also held a unique cabinet-rank position in the Andhra Pradesh government from July 2014 to June 2018, showcasing the family's involvement in public service.




