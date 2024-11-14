Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband

Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? | X (@ssarveshsharma)

Om Birla is the speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha and the third Member of Parliament from Kota. He is currently in the news because his IAS daughter, Anjali Birla, married Aneesh Rajani in an interfaith ceremony. The pair got married on the propitious day of Devuthani Ekadashi. For those unfamiliar, in Hinduism, Devuthani Ekadashi represents the time when Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month slumber, marking the start of the wedding season from this day forward.

लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला जी की बेटी अंजलि बिरला की कल शादी हो गई है। अंजलि बिरला की शादी बिजनेसमैन अनीस राजानी से हुई है,



अंजलि बिरला स्वयं IAS अफ़सर हैं, अंजलि बिरला की शादी का वेडिंग रिसेप्शन आज हो रहा है,



इस रिसेप्शन में देश की जानी मानी हस्तियां पहुंच रहीं हैं जिनमें MP के… pic.twitter.com/m04I84kJFe — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 13, 2024

The lovely wedding celebration of Aneesh Rajani and Anjali Birla



Anjali Birla, the daughter of Om Birla, serves as an IAS officer. Anjali is the youngest child of Om Birla and has a sister who is older. She completed her studies at Ramjas College, Delhi University, in 2019 and passed her UPSC examinations. On November 12, 2024, she wed her childhood sweetheart, Aneesh Rajani. Images from her wedding celebrations have been spreading rapidly online. On the day of the event, Anjali wore a stunning lehenga in shades of red, while her husband, Aneesh, dressed in an ivory sherwani.

Who is Aneesh Rajani, Sindhi businessman & son-in-law of Om Birla?



He is a Sindhi and has been managing his family's business in Kota, Rajasthan. His relatives are involved in this oil industry. Moreover, Aneesh Rajani is linked to five additional companies. He serves as the director for Rajani Products Private Limited, AKR Greenco Private Limited, Primero Waste Solution Private Limited, Dhanish Trade Ventures Private Limited, and Arc Technologies Private Limited. As per a report from NDTV Rajasthan, the total paid-up capital of the firms led by Aneesh is approximately Rs. 2.30 million.

Fake News: I have spoken to some people from Om Birla's family, They have told that Anjali is not married to a Muslim. The name of the young man is not 'Anees', it is 'Aneesh Rajani', He is a Sindhi Hindu.



cc: @KotaPolice @ombirlakota https://t.co/fpT9BxwuEs pic.twitter.com/7E8XBqTKes — Vishal Maheshwari (@Vishalmah40) November 13, 2024

Rumours About Om Birla's Son-In-Law Being Muslim

The trolling was directed at the religion of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's son-in-law, who was rumoured to be Muslim. This took a troubling turn as the couple's pictures circulated on social media platforms, and the trolling took a wild turn on the internet.