Who is Nirmala Lakshman? The New Chairperson Of The Hindu Group Publishing

The Hindu, one of India's leading and most esteemed newspapers, has appointed Nirmala Lakshman as its new Chairperson. The decision came after Malini Parthasarathy resigned from the position of chairperson as well as the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited (THGPPL).

The Hindu, informing about the appointment of Nirmala Lakshman, said she "has been unanimously appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited (THGPPL) for a term of three years."

"The Board expressed confidence that Ms. Lakshman, with her qualifications and experience, would succeed in fulfilling the responsibility that comes with her new position," it added.

Who's Nirmala Lakshman?

With a Ph.D. in post-modern literature and over four decades of experience as an editor, writer, and strategist for various publications of The Hindu, Lakshman brings an impressive set of qualifications and accomplishments to her new role.

During her tenure as Joint Editor of The Hindu, Lakshman played a pivotal role in revitalizing the newspaper's feature sections and introducing new ones. She spearheaded the re-launch of several prominent sections, including 'The Hindu Literary Review,' 'Young World,' and 'The Hindu in School.' These initiatives aimed to engage readers of all ages and provide them with insightful content tailored to their interests and needs.

Founder & Curator of Lit for Life

An illustrious achievement of Lakshman's career is her role as the founder and curator of Lit for Life, The Hindu's acclaimed literary festival. Recognized as a prestigious platform for authors, intellectuals, and literary enthusiasts, Lit for Life has become an integral part of India's cultural landscape under Lakshman's stewardship.

Prior to her current appointment, Lakshman served as the Chairperson of Kasturi Media Limited (KML), the publishers of The Hindu Tamil Thisai. Her leadership at KML further solidified her position as an influential figure within the media industry. Lakshman has also held senior editorial positions at The Hindu for more than three decades, shaping the newspaper's editorial direction and maintaining its journalistic integrity.

Founded The Hindu Literary Review

Notably, Lakshman founded and edited The Hindu Literary Review, a distinguished publication that has contributed significantly to the promotion of Indian literature. She also conceptualised and created Young World, India's only children's newspaper supplement, which has played a vital role in nurturing young minds and fostering a love for reading and learning.

Lakshman's dedication to recognising and appreciating literary excellence is evident in her initiation of the annual Prize for Best Fiction from The Hindu. This prestigious award celebrates exceptional works of fiction and encourages authors to continue pushing the boundaries of Indian literature.

In addition to her Ph.D. in postmodern fiction from Madras University, Lakshman holds a master's degree in English from the United States. She has further contributed to the literary domain as the editor of the anthology "Writing a Nation," which showcases contemporary Indian journalism and its impact on society.