Who Is Mohit Kumar? Man Accused In Speeding Delhi Car Crash That Killed Delivery Executive In Subhash Nagar

Delhi: A delivery executive lost his life in a road accident in Delhi early Saturday when a speeding car crashed into his two-wheeler. The 27-year-old driver, Mohit Kumar, responsible for the collision was arrested by Delhi Police. The incident occurred on the stretch leading toward Rajouri Garden, near the Subhash Nagar Metro traffic signal on Najafgarh Road, according to an ANI report.

VIDEO | Delhi: A speeding car rammed into a bike reportedly killing a food delivery executive in Subhash Nagar area late last night. Visuals from the accident spot.#Delhi #DelhiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qvJUkO1jTc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2026

Who Is Mohit Kumar?

Kumar, 27, is the man accused in a fatal road accident in west Delhi that claimed the life of a young delivery rider in the early hours of Saturday. Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, works as a contractor with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), according to an India Today report.

He was driving a Hyundai Verna car that allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road while heading towards Rajouri Garden. The incident occurred around 3.26 am, when police received a PCR call alerting them to the crash.

Police officials said Kumar was taken into custody at the spot and his vehicle was seized immediately. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “The car driver, Mohit Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh who works as an MCD contractor, was taken into custody at the spot and his vehicle was seized,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar told PTI.

What Happened In The Accident?

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Hem Shakar, was a delivery executive working for a quick-commerce company. A resident of Raghubir Nagar, Shakar was riding an electric scooter at the time of the accident.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Hyundai Verna allegedly hit the e-scooter from behind at high speed. Shakar was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said medico-legal case (MLC) information has been received.

The Tilak Nagar police station has registered an FIR and is conducting further investigation. Police are examining eyewitness statements, vehicle damage and other forensic evidence to determine the exact sequence of events and the role of the accused.