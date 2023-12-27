 Who Is Masarat Alam? HM Amit Shah Declares Separatist Leader's Muslim League Jammu Kashmir 'Unlawful Association' Under UAPA
The MLJK-MA is headed by separatist leader Masarat Alam, who has been behind the bars for about 13 years.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Masarat Alam | X

Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that Muslim League Jammu Kashmir - Masarat Alam faction (MLJK-MA) as an unlawful association under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). Shah stated that anyone involved in anti-national activities and working towards harming India's unity, sovereignty and integrity "will face the full wrath of the law". Masarat Alam has been long involved in the Valley's separatist politics with a pro-Pakistan stance.

"This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K," Shah said on X (formerly Twitter). "The PM @narendramodi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law."

Masarat Alam - the controversial leader of MLJK-MA

The MLJK-MA is headed by separatist leader Masarat Alam, who has been behind the bars for about 13 years. He is also the interim chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, which was formerly lead by separatist figure Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The 53-year-old has been known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan stance. Having played a chief role in the 2010 pro-Azadi protests in Kashmir, Alam was arrested in multiple criminal cases at the time. His arrest stoked widespread condemnation in Kashmir by his supporters. He was later exonerated in most of the crimes and was released in 2015 by the Mehbooba Mufti government.

In 2015, Alam waved the Pakistan flag at a rally in Srinagar and raised pro-Pakistan slogan during Geelani's arrival in Srinagar from New Delhi. At the time he told ANI that he did not wave the Pakistan flag but did not find anything wrong with waving the flag. He was later arrested the same year for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

UAPA Charges Dropped Against 7 Kashmiri Students Who 'Celebrated' Australia's ICC World Cup 2023 Win
