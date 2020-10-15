Who is Manju Sharma? Meet wife of famous Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas

Famous Hindi poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas' wife Dr Manju Sharma has been nominated as a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Sharma hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

According to a report by Patrika, Sharma is also a Hindi lecturer like her husband.

The two met in college and it was their love for Hindi that brought them together.

Vishwas wrote poems to impress Sharma, which also garnered him popularity.

According to a 2014 report by Dainik Bhasker, Dr Sharma’s assets revealed that she owned jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh, and earned Rs 10.5 lakh as a lecturer.

Besides Dr Sharma, others who have been nominated as members include Sangeeta Arya, wife of senior IAS Niranjan Arya, Babulal Katara and journalist Jaswant Rathi.

Outgoing Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh has also been appointed as the chairman of RPSC. Singh was relieved from his post as DGP on Wednesday itself. Talks of his being appointed to the coveted post had been doing the rounds ever since he had applied for voluntary retirement from service (VRS). Meanwhile, ML Lather has been given charge of DGP Rajasthan.