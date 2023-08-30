Who is Mamman Khan? Know About Congress MLA Summoned For Investigation In Nuh Violence

Congress MLA Mamman Khan | Twitter

Nuh: Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka has hit the headline after his name came to the fore in the recent clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh. Mamman Khan is a member of the All India Congress Committee. He is also the former Working President of the District Congress Committee, Nuh. Mamman Khan was earlier in the news for his remarks against the cow vigilante Monu Manesar who is also suspected of instigating violence in Nuh district. Khan has been summoned by the Police to appear before them for probe related to the Nuh violence.

Anil Vij blames Congress for violence

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has also blamed the Congress party for the violence that erupted after clashes that broke out between two groups in Nuh district. He said that Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been summoned for investgations related to the violence. He said that Congress MLA Mamman was in touch with the rioters.

Wherever Mamman Khan goes violence takes place

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also said that wherever Mamman Khan goes violence takes place. On Nuh violence, Anil Vij told ANI that "In the initial investigation we have arrested approximately 510 people and we have registered 130-140 FIRs. After their interrogation, the conclusion that we are getting for now is that it looks like this has been done by Congress."

Congress MLA Mamman Khan escalated violence in Haryana

Blaming Congress MLA Mamman Khan of escalating violence in the district Anil Vij said that "In this Congress's MLA Mamman Khan has also been called for interrogation by police on August 30... Mamman Khan has visited those areas where violence took place. There are many angles coming up. We are doing a fair investigation and we will show to the people who were the mastermind." He also said that "Everything is under control. We have deployed sufficient police force. And people performed 'Jalabhishek' there (Nuh) as per their customs."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Evidence points towards Congress' role in the anti-Hindu Nuh violence

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij while addressing in the Assembly said that based on the probe conducted so far, evidence points towards Congress's role in the anti-Hindu Nuh violence that broke out on July 31.