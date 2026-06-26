Who Is Mahesh Dixit? Doctor-Turned IPS Officer Appointed As New Intelligence Bureau Chief

Mahesh Dixit | X

New Delhi: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mahesh Dixit has been reportedly appointed as the next Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief by the Centre. He will be succeeding Tapan Kumar Deka, whose term ends on June 30.

Who is Mahesh Dixit

Mahesh Dixit is a 1993-batch IPS officer. Dixit is from the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He is currently serving as the Special Director in the IB, the second-highest post in the agency, and is overseeing important operations in various sectors, according to an earlier HT report.

He has handled diverse and sensitive portfolios ranging from operations in the Northeast and Ladakh to anti-Naxal desks.

He is a qualified medical doctor-turned-law enforcement professional. He brings nearly three decades of experience within the premier internal intelligence agency.

Role in Kashmir

Before becoming Special Director, Dixit headed the Kashmir Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and played a significant role in maintaining law and order following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Leading the Intelligence Bureau

As IB chief, Dixit will lead India's premier internal intelligence agency, overseeing operations related to counter-terrorism, intelligence coordination, cyber threats, radicalisation, and other internal security challenges.