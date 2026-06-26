From Doctor To IPS: Know The Educational Qualifications Of New Intelligence Bureau Chief Mahesh Dixit

The Centre has appointed senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit as the next Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), India's premier internal intelligence agency. A 1993-batch IPS officer of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit will take over as IB Director after Tapan Kumar Deka's tenure ends on June 30. He has been appointed for a two-year term.

As Mahesh Dixit takes over one of India's most important security agencies, here's a look at his academic background and distinguished career in the Indian Police Service.

Congratulations to Shri. Mahesh Dixit Ji, IPS Special Director Intelligence Bureau for being appointed as Director Intelligence Bureau.



Wishing All the very Best for the successful tenure ahead as DIB.



Shri. Mahesh Dixit , IPS is 1993 batch IPS from Andhra Pradesh Cadre.



With… pic.twitter.com/lR1va31Ti9 — VIGNESH SHISHIR (@VIGNESHBJP_KTK) June 25, 2026

Mahesh Dixit Educational Qualification

According to a Hindustan Times report, Mahesh Dixit is a qualified medical doctor who later joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) after clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination.

Career Highlights

Over the course of his career, Mahesh Dixit has built extensive experience in intelligence gathering, counter-terrorism, and national security. He is currently serving as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the agency's second-highest position, where he has overseen several key intelligence operations.

According to ThePrint, colleagues describe Dixit as one of the finest minds in India's intelligence community. They have praised his strategic thinking, calm and composed demeanour, and deep understanding of the country's security architecture. Officers who have worked closely with him say he remains composed even in high-pressure situations, has an exceptional grasp of facts, and is known as a dependable troubleshooter. They also describe him as a well-read, level-headed leader who has consistently handled complex security challenges with remarkable ease.

According to Hindustan Times, before becoming Special Director, Dixit headed the Kashmir Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and played a significant role in maintaining law and order following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. He has also handled diverse security assignments, including operations in the Northeast, Ladakh, and anti-Naxal divisions.

As IB chief, Dixit will lead India's premier internal intelligence agency, overseeing operations related to counter-terrorism, intelligence coordination, cyber threats, radicalisation, and other internal security challenges.