Who Is Mahant Balaknath? Frontrunner For Rajasthan's CM Post, Revered As 'Yogi of Rajasthan'

Mahant Balaknath | ANI

Parliamentarian Mahant Balaknath, who was fielded in the Rajasthan Assembly polls, is considered a favourite as the chief ministerial candidate after the latest trends showed the party comfortably crossing the halfway mark.

Balaknath leading from Tijara constituency

Balaknath is leading from his Tijara constituency, with Congress trailing by a huge margin.

Balaknath, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Alwar and is just 40 years old, told ANI that this time BJP on its own will bag 120+ seats in Rajasthan.

Just before the counting of the votes started this morning, Balaknath visited a Lord Shiva temple and offered his prayers.

The reason for the BJP's comfortable victory, according to Balaknath, is that the people wanted to get rid of Congress.

He targeted the Rajasthan Congress on corruption, atrocities against women, and rising crimes.

Balaknath met BL Santosh ahead of results

A day ahead of the results, on Saturday, Balaknath met Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh at the BJP headquarters.

When asked about the meeting with BL Santosh, Balaknath said that it was a courtesy meeting.

"As far as the post of CM is concerned, our Prime Minister is the face for BJP and we will continue to work under his leadership. The decision on who will be the CM will also be taken by the party. I am happy as an MP and want to serve society and I am very satisfied with it," he said.

Balaknath comes from Nath community like Yogi Adityanath

Like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Balaknath also comes from the Nath community, and he has tremendous support and following in Alwar.

He had taken sannyasa back in his childhood days at the age of 6. The decision that he would become a saint was taken by his family members. Balaknath contends he always wanted to serve the society.

"Whatever be the medium, the society should be served and that is what I am doing," he asserted.

All you need to know about Mahant Balaknath

Mahant Balaknath Yogi is currently serving as the Member of Parliament from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan. In addition to his political endeavors, he holds the position of Chancellor at Baba Mastnath University (BMU). As the 8th chief/Mahant of the Nath sect in Hinduism, Mahant Balaknath Yogi plays a crucial role in guiding and leading the spiritual community.

The succession of Mahant Balaknath was officially declared by Mahant Chandnath on 29 July 2016, in a ceremony attended by notable figures such as Yogi Adityanath and Baba Ramdev.

Early Life: Born into a Hindu Yadav family to Subhash Yadav and Urmila Devi, Mahant Balaknath Yogi received the name Gurumukh from Baba Khetanath during his early years. His formative years were spent at the Matsyendra Maharaj Ashram from 1985 to 1991, after which he moved to a Math in the village of Nathawali Theri in Hanumangarh district, under the guidance of Mahant Chandnath.

Political Career: Mahant Balaknath Yogi entered the political arena as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha from Alwar, Rajasthan. In the 2019 elections, he emerged victorious by defeating Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of the Indian National Congress with a substantial margin of 3 lakh votes. His political journey reflects a commitment to public service and a deep connection with the people of his constituency.

(With inputs from ANI)